Armenia and Türkiye have established unprecedented positive dialogue - Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. I am pleased to note that an unprecedented positive dialogue has been established between Armenia and Türkiye in recent years, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said while speaking at the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

He noted that meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are regular and are taking place at an ever-increasing level.

"I highly appreciate this achievement and am confident that it will bring positive results in the near future, such as the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkey and the full opening of interstate borders," Pashinyan added.

He stated that opening the borders between the two countries would have a positive impact on the TRIPP project.