Azerbaijan demonstrates example of integrated approach to green energy - Csaba Kőrösi (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan, rich in fossil fuels, is becoming a leader in renewable energy, acting not only in its national interests but also taking into account the needs of the region, the President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Kőrösi, said, on the sidelines of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan's integrated approach, which covers energy production, its “greening,” storage, distribution, and demand management, is particularly impressive. Keroesi noted that this approach could serve as an example for many countries worldwide.

“COP29 achieved very impressive results despite many difficulties, contrary to the expectations of many and the actions of participants who were probably less interested in a successful outcome. We have several promising results, but their implementation remains largely unresolved,” he said.

According to him, holding Baku Climate Action Week is extremely important for maintaining momentum in implementing the agreements reached, reminding people of the commitments made, and stimulating practical action on the international stage.

Körösi also noted that the world faces obstacles in the field of climate policy and the transition to sustainable development, as well as challenges for multilateral solutions. He stressed that Baku Climate Action Week brings all these aspects together and can serve as a lesson for the global community.