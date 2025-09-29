Analyst suggests some players trying to throw wrench in OTS solidarity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.​ The deepening cooperation among Turkic states is prompting concern among certain external actors, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), Trend reports.

Speaking at a conference in Baku on “Organization of Turkic States as a Regional Actor in Global Uncertainty”, bringing together representatives of think tanks from OTS member countries, Shafiyev noted that the expansion of cooperation among Turkic states is shifting the geopolitical and geoeconomic balance of power in favor of member and observer countries.

“Foreign powers interested in the region now must reckon not with a single state but with an alliance of states. Despite some differences, solidarity and joint action among Turkic states are strengthening, which is causing unease for certain external forces. These actors attempt to create divisions and undermine unity through various inducements. Circles with an imperial legacy still try to govern independent states in the region using a ‘divide and rule’ logic. In response, we must further strengthen our cooperation and solidarity within the OTS and prevent external powers from achieving their goals,” he said.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel