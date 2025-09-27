President Tokayev reaffirms pledge to multifaceted cooperation with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 27. Kazakhstan emphasized the momentum of strategic and economic cooperation with Turkmenistan in a congratulatory letter to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the country’s 34th Independence Day, Trend reports via Press Service of the Kazakh President.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that joint efforts between the two countries are being infused with new practical content and fully reflect the spirit of strategic partnership and the aspirations of their peoples.

Reaffirming his commitment to further strengthening multifaceted interstate ties, Tokayev wished President Berdimuhamedov continued success in his government work and prosperity for the people of fraternal Turkmenistan.