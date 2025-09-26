Slovenia tests endurance with 51-km “Cobra on the March 2025” hike (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Members of the 9th Air Defense Battalion of Slovenia recently took part in a two-day conditioning hike called “Cobra on the March 2025,” Trend reports.

On September 22–23, they traveled from the Kope ski resort to the General Maister Barracks in Maribor, covering a total distance of 51 kilometers.

On the first day, the participants hiked 35 kilometers to Ruška koča on Areh, and on the second day, they completed the final 16 kilometers to the destination. The purpose of the hike was not only to improve physical fitness but also to strengthen camaraderie, unity, and mental resilience.

During the hike, the soldiers visited a radar position at Ledinekov Kogel, where members of the 16th Airspace Control and Surveillance Center presented the operation of the system and its role in ensuring the security of Slovenian airspace.