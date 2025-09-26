Azerbaijani Parliament's first deputy speaker meets with delegation of Chilean Senate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26.​ First Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ali Ahmadov held a meeting with a delegation of the Senate of the National Congress of Chile on September 26, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

Welcoming the guests, Ahmadov noted Azerbaijan’s interest in strengthening relations with Chile. It was emphasized that common universal values uniting the peoples, as well as more than three decades of diplomatic ties, have positively influenced the development of economic and political dialogue between the two countries. It was also highlighted that Azerbaijan and Chile cooperate in several fields and on various platforms.

He underlined the significance of mutual friendship groups in the parliaments of both countries, describing inter-parliamentary relations as an important part of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Confidence was expressed that the visit of Chilean senators would further enhance and consolidate Azerbaijani-Chilean relations.

Chair of the Standing Committee on Human Rights of the Chilean Senate and Head of the Chile-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, Francisco Chauhan, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and articulated perspectives on avenues to enhance bilateral relations between the two sovereign entities. The significance of parliamentary engagement in amplifying collaborative efforts was underscored.

The Chair of the Standing Committee on Economy of the Chilean Senate, Rojo Edwards, together with the Chargé d’Affaires of Chile in Azerbaijan, Juan Carlos Salazar Álvarez, shared their perspectives on the current state of Azerbaijan-Chile relations and outlined prospects for further expanding bilateral cooperation.

The meeting continued with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel