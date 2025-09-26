Azerbaijani oil moves up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, grew by $0.29, or 0.4 percent, on September 25 from the previous level to $72.43 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude also went up by $0.29, or 0.41 percent, to $70.89 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $0.01, or 0.02 percent, to $58.13 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea saw a growth of $0.76, or 1.09 percent, to $70.54 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.