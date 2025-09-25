WB explores projects to modernize Azerbaijan’s distribution system (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The World Bank is considering projects to modernize the distribution system in Azerbaijan, the Senior Specialist at the World Bank's Energy Group, Florian Kitt told Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan and Central Asia Green Energy Week in Baku.

“Projects are being considered to strengthen the distribution system, a significant part of which was built during the Soviet period and needs large-scale investment,” he said.

According to him, given the growing number of electric vehicles and small distributed energy sources, the modernization of the grid is necessary for stable reception of variable loads and reliable electricity supply.

He said that joint work is currently underway with the state-owned company Azerenergy to expand the electricity transmission network, in particular on the Navai substation (500/330 kV) project and related high-voltage infrastructure. This project remains one of the priorities for the coming years.

“AzerEnerji is a highly competent company with excellent construction experience. We learn a lot from each other,” the bank representative noted.

In addition, the World Bank intends to intensify cooperation with the Azerbaijani government and agencies responsible for the development of renewable energy. Among the promising areas is the development of geothermal energy, on which joint research has already been presented and possible pilot projects are being discussed," Kitt concluded.