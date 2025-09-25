EXIM Bank supports Uzbekistan’s infrastructure and gas modernization plans

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 25. Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with John Jovanovic, President and Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank), to discuss advancing projects in finance, technology, infrastructure modernization, and aviation, Trend reports.

The discussions placed special emphasis on cooperation in critical mineral resources (CRM), development of value chains, and strengthening energy security. The parties highlighted the significance of EXIM Bank-supported projects, particularly those aimed at modernizing gas infrastructure, as key drivers for Uzbekistan’s sustainable growth.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening long-term partnership, expanding investment and trade, and fostering innovation. Within this framework, the “Uzbekistan–2030” strategy—which seeks to raise the country’s GDP to $200 billion and strengthen its position as a reliable international partner—positions cooperation with the United States as a central factor in promoting sustainable economic development and technological advancement.

The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) operates as the designated U.S. export credit agency, delivering financial solutions that are unavailable through private entities and addressing deficiencies in both commercial and established financial ecosystems.

