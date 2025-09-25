Kazakhstan circles future with AI ministry logo rooted in tradition

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 25. Kazakhstan has unveiled a new logo, reflecting the country’s strategic course toward building a high-tech and sustainable digital ecosystem, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

The circle symbolizes the shanyrak - the traditional element at the top of a yurt - as a foundation of national culture and unity, as well as the planet, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s global outlook and openness to the world.

“The squares inside the circle reference microchips and supercomputer systems, which form the foundation of the national AI infrastructure. The grid forms a digital matrix, where each cell represents a part of the collective movement: government, business, science, and society. The colors of the logo convey the continuity of traditions and a forward-looking vision,” the statement says.

The new emblem combines symbols of advanced technologies and national values, reflecting the Ministry’s mission: to make artificial intelligence and digitalization drivers of sustainable development and shared prosperity.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the creation of a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence in his Address to the Nation of Kazakhstan.