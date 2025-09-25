Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 25

Economy Materials 25 September 2025 09:37 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 25

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 25, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies dropped compared to September 24.

The official rate for $1 is 582,594 rials, while one euro is valued at 684,063 rials. On September 24, the euro was priced at 693,190 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 25

Rial on September 24

1 US dollar

USD

582,594

587,530

1 British pound

GBP

783,370

794,132

1 Swiss franc

CHF

732,661

741,525

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,940

62,831

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,568

59,362

1 Danish krone

DKK

91,647

92,874

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,565

6,617

1 UAE Dirham

AED

158,637

159,981

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,907,812

1,923,902

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

205,683

207,632

100 Japanese yen

JPY

391,712

397,364

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,898

75,550

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,514,392

1,526,741

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

419,270

424,679

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

338,659

344,045

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,591

34,077

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,053

14,184

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,959

7,024

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

160,053

161,409

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,456

44,834

1 Syrian pound

SYP

45

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

383,663

387,699

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

155,358

156,675

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,549,452

1,562,580

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

452,003

457,714

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

478,485

482,417

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,246

19,426

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

278

280

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

410,123

413,391

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

107,580

108,851

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,690

82,605

100 Thai baht

THB

1,815,195

1,843,486

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

138,392

139,938

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

414,683

421,287

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

821,712

821,287

1 euro

EUR

684,063

693,190

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,412

107,969

1 Georgian lari

GEL

214,593

216,821

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,864

35,288

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,444

8,574

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

172,111

173,537

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

342,702

345,604

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,010,420

1,025,836

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,147

62,884

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

166,462

167,435

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,444

3,502

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one-euro costs 845,206 rials and $1 costs 719,834 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 820,588 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,868 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,04 -1,07 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.23-1.26 million rials.

