Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 25, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies dropped compared to September 24.

The official rate for $1 is 582,594 rials, while one euro is valued at 684,063 rials. On September 24, the euro was priced at 693,190 rials.

Currency Rial on September 25 Rial on September 24 1 US dollar USD 582,594 587,530 1 British pound GBP 783,370 794,132 1 Swiss franc CHF 732,661 741,525 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,940 62,831 1 Norwegian krone NOK 58,568 59,362 1 Danish krone DKK 91,647 92,874 1 Indian rupee INR 6,565 6,617 1 UAE Dirham AED 158,637 159,981 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,907,812 1,923,902 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 205,683 207,632 100 Japanese yen JPY 391,712 397,364 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,898 75,550 1 Omani rial OMR 1,514,392 1,526,741 1 Canadian dollar CAD 419,270 424,679 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 338,659 344,045 1 South African rand ZAR 33,591 34,077 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,053 14,184 1 Russian ruble RUB 6,959 7,024 1 Qatari riyal QAR 160,053 161,409 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,456 44,834 1 Syrian pound SYP 45 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 383,663 387,699 1 Saudi riyal SAR 155,358 156,675 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,549,452 1,562,580 1 Singapore dollar SGD 452,003 457,714 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 478,485 482,417 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,246 19,426 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 278 280 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 410,123 413,391 1 Libyan dinar LYD 107,580 108,851 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,690 82,605 100 Thai baht THB 1,815,195 1,843,486 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 138,392 139,938 1,000 South Korean won KRW 414,683 421,287 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 821,712 821,287 1 euro EUR 684,063 693,190 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,412 107,969 1 Georgian lari GEL 214,593 216,821 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,864 35,288 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,444 8,574 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 172,111 173,537 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 342,702 345,604 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,010,420 1,025,836 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,147 62,884 1 Turkmen manat TMT 166,462 167,435 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,444 3,502

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one-euro costs 845,206 rials and $1 costs 719,834 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 820,588 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,868 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,04 -1,07 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.23-1.26 million rials.

