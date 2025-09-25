Azerbaijan to сonstruct new metro station adjacent to Sahil station

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ Passengers traveling from Avtovagzal station will soon have a smoother journey along Baku Metro’s Green Line, transferring at the B5 station to Nizami station to continue their route, said Bakhthiyar Mammadov, spokesperson for Baku Metro CJSC, Trend reports.

“After Nizami station, another station will be constructed near Sahil station, which will provide a connection to the Red Line,” he said.

He noted that this new connection will allow passengers traveling from Avtovagzal to continue to Hezi Aslanov station without needing to switch to another mode of transport.