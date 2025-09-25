Georgia draws inspiration from Azerbaijan’s renewable energy breakthroughs - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijan's experience in increasing the share of renewable energy sources (RES) is valuable for Georgia, the Deputy Head of the Department of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Sources of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, Omar Tsereteli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the “Green Energy Week 2025: Azerbaijan and Central Asia” in Baku.

The official also noted that energy and climate plans, low-carbon development strategies, and nationally determined contributions (NDCs) should not remain mere documents on paper:

“We must move towards their practical implementation together. This will be another important step towards deepening cross-border cooperation,” Tsereteli stressed.

