Azerbaijan, Serbia assess opportunities for boosting economic cooperation efficiency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Azerbaijan and Serbia have evaluated opportunities to enhance the efficiency of their economic cooperation, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

“We met with Ana Brnabić, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia. During the meeting, we emphasized the importance of joint initiatives and explored opportunities to further enhance the effectiveness of economic cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, business, and energy,” the post reads.

