We view Middle Corridor as powerful catalyst for regional economic growth, integration - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. We view the Middle Corridor as a powerful catalyst for regional economic growth and integration, recognizing it as a key driver that promotes the development of infrastructure, industry, and business, while fostering stability and prosperity across the region, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 6th Caspian Business Forum: “Connectivity, Finance, and Energy along the Middle Corridor”, Trend reports.

“I am confident that today’s event will cultivate a fruitful exchange of ideas and the advancement of new initiatives centered on the Middle Corridor and the opportunities it presents, supporting deeper regional and global integration,” President Ilham Aliyev said.