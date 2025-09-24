Azerbaijan joins hands with African nations in climate diplomacy drive (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ Azerbaijan will provide support to African countries in the field of climate diplomacy, Trend reports.

This issue was discussed at a high-level event held within the framework of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

For this purpose, on the first day of the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Joint Working Groups were established between the Baku Climate and Peace Action Center of COP29 and Chad and Guinea-Bissau.

The high-level event on the theme "Baku Center Partnership: Innovative Solutions for Conflict-Affected and Vulnerable Countries", held at the UN Headquarters on the initiative of the COP29 Presidency and the International Organization for Migration, brought together more than 100 government members and officials, heads of UN agencies, and representatives of international organizations.

Speaking at the opening of the event, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev, Executive Director of the Italian International Development Agency Marco Rusconi, UN Secretary-General's Representative for Africa Parfait Onyanga, and Deputy Executive Director of the International Organization for Migration Ugochi Daniels noted that the Baku Center, established at the initiative of Azerbaijan, is already opening a new direction in global climate diplomacy.

The center has become a unique platform for the implementation of projects that will bring real results in sensitive regions by combining the issues of climate change, peace-building, and climate migration regulation into a single agenda.

Addressing the event, the ministers of Environment of Chad, Guinea-Bissau, Somalia, and Uganda noted the partnership established by the Baku Center for the implementation of urgent projects in their countries, and expressed their gratitude to Azerbaijan for the experience it has shared in the field of climate diplomacy.

Speaking about the next plans of the Baku Center, Ambassador-at-Large of the Foreign Ministry Elshad Iskandarov said that the center is beginning the practical stage of implementing projects in the mentioned countries.

To this end, the event approved a memorandum on the establishment of joint working groups between Chad and Guinea-Bissau and the Baku Center.

Several more countries also announced their intention to join the Baku Center partnership at the event.

