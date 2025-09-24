Uzbekistan, Tajikistan team up to plug cybersecurity gaps in telecom and banking

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 24. Within the framework of the ongoing ICT Week Uzbekistan 2025 in Tashkent, the State Unitary Enterprise Republican Center for Management of Telecommunication Networks (O‘zTTBRM) and Tajikistan’s NET Solutions LLC signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports.

The discussions centered on enhancing cooperation in modernizing telecommunication network management systems and deploying advanced banking anti-fraud solutions.

Participants highlighted the importance of closer collaboration amid the rapid growth of digital technologies, stressing that such joint efforts will strengthen cybersecurity, increase the reliability of telecommunication services, and provide stronger protection for users against fraud and illicit operations.

The memorandum sets out a framework for cooperation that includes knowledge sharing, joint project development, and coordinated measures to combat banking fraud.

Tajikistan has emerged as one of Uzbekistan’s key regional partners, ranking among the top 20 trade allies. In 2024, bilateral trade turnover reached $702.7 million, marking a substantial increase and underscoring the growing momentum of economic and cross-border cooperation between the countries.