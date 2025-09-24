Azerbaijani committee set to look into China’s data management practices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24.​ The State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan plans to examine China’s experience in collecting, processing, and presenting data to optimize its own statistical processes, said Jie Zhang, Advisor to the Director General of China’s Census Center (National Bureau of Statistics of China), Trend reports.

Speaking at the 3rd International Statistics Forum in Baku on the topic “Prospects of Statistical Development: The Role of International Projects,” Jie Zhang noted that the lightning-fast growth of artificial intelligence in recent years has put the pedal to the metal on the demand for statistical data services from governments, businesses, and the public alike.

He explained that the growing volume of data presents both new opportunities for organizing social and economic activities and significant challenges for statistical and analytical work.

"In response, China’s National Bureau of Statistics has strengthened the use of cloud technologies and artificial intelligence in statistical operations and aims to create a unified cloud platform," Jie Zhang said.

The official articulated that this experiential paradigm could concomitantly augment Azerbaijan's capabilities in the digitization and governance of its statistical datasets.

