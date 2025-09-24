Azerbaijan, Switzerland discuss expanding economic and trade ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

"The ministers reviewed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, emphasizing the importance of strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic and trade ties, and deepening cooperation within international organizations.

The parties also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to ongoing dialogue and partnership," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its page on X.