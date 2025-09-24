Kazakhstan’s transport industry goes full throttle with strong growth in 8M2025

Photo: Ministry of Investment, Industry and Science of the Moscow region of Russia

In the first eight months of 2025, Kazakhstan’s transport and warehousing services grew by 21.5 percent, driven by increased freight in key sectors like mining, oil and gas, agriculture, construction, and trade. Passenger transport is expected to rise by 7.8 percent over nine months.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register