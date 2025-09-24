Kazakhstan calls for revival of nuclear dialogue at UN GA

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 24. We advocate for the resumption of high-level dialogue between nuclear powers and for intensified multilateral efforts aimed at significantly reducing the threat of nuclear weapons use, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his address to the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

He noted that, more broadly, Kazakhstan must begin the complex task of eradicating a militaristic mindset.

"Today, we face an alarming reality: arms control agreements are collapsing, and with them - the foundations of strategic stability. In 2024, global military spending reached a record $2.7 trillion. Violence costs humanity nearly $20 trillion. Therefore, restoring a reliable global security architecture must remain a top priority for the international community,” the President stressed.

Tokayev also emphasized that Kazakhstan is ready to host a new dialogue on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

“We can focus on informal, inclusive discussions that will strengthen the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and advance the implementation of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT). We also call for the realization of our proposal to establish an International Agency for Biological Security,” he noted