1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum unveils total deals value

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23.​ The overall value of agreements secured at the inaugural 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum has been made public, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

Speaking about the forum, Jabbarov said it demonstrated Azerbaijan’s open and stable economic environment under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, reaffirming the country as a reliable partner for strategic projects and long-term collaborations.

"Within the framework of the Forum, agreements were signed for investment projects with a total value exceeding $10 billion, of which more than $7 billion are directed toward nonoil sector projects to be implemented with foreign participation.

These large-scale investments will create new opportunities for economic diversification, accelerate innovation and technology transfer, and contribute to enhancing overall prosperity.

We extend our profound gratitude to His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev for his steadfast support in convening the Forum, which plays a vital role in unlocking our country’s economic potential. We also convey our sincere appreciation to the event organizers, government representatives, partners, and all participants for their valuable contributions," the post reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel