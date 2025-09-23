Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price elevates

On September 23, Iran’s new Bahar Azadi gold coin was sold for 1.03 billion rials ($1,767), up from 1.01 billion rials ($1,738) the day before. The older version sold for 947 million rials ($1,629). One gram of 18-carat gold was priced at 94.6 million rials ($163).

