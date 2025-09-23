Georgia names new representative to NATO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia has announced the appointment of Irakli Beraia as the country’s new representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Trend reports.

Beraia has held a number of senior positions in government over the years. He previously served as First Deputy Head of the State Security Service of Georgia and as Head of the Intelligence Service. In parliament, he chaired both the Committee on Defense and Security and the Committee on Foreign Relations, and also led Georgia’s parliamentary delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Beyond his security and legislative experience, Beraia has held leadership roles in economic and institutional development. He was Director of the National Investment Agency at the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, as well as Director of the Reform and Development Agency at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.