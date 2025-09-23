Azerbaijan, Poland review growth in political and economic collaboration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Paweł Radomski, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to Azerbaijan, on September 23, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

Gafarova congratulated the ambassador on the start of his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan and expressed hope that his tenure would further enhance bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the long-standing historical ties between Azerbaijan and Poland and expressed satisfaction with the current progress in political and economic relations. They also emphasized the importance of high-level visits in advancing bilateral cooperation.

The discussion noted the positive role of parliamentary relations in deepening ties, with both parties agreeing that reciprocal visits, including activities of friendship groups, contribute significantly to strengthening connections between the legislative bodies.

Ambassador Radomski shared positive impressions of Azerbaijan and its capital, Baku, noting that his visit to the recently liberated territories and the large-scale reconstruction efforts there left a strong impression on him.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

