Azerbaijan, Qatar explore new avenues for economic cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Director of Emerging Markets at Qatar Investment Authority Nasser Al-Attiyah discussed opportunities for expanding economic cooperation, stimulating mutual investment, and partnership in the development of strategic sectors, the country's Minister wrote on X page, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan's growing economic potential enables the implementation of joint projects in economic cooperation, investment, and strategic partnership with a number of countries, including the Gulf states,” the publication reads.

The minister also emphasized that a meeting with Nasser Al-Attiyah took place in Baku as part of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

“We reviewed opportunities for expanding economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar, promoting mutual investments, and partnering in the development of strategic sectors,” the post reads.