Azerbaijan, EU explore strengthening ties at UNGA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. On the sidelines of the high-level week of the 80th UN General Assembly, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, Trend reports.

The officials exchanged views on the current state of Azerbaijan–EU relations and explored opportunities for further development.

Discussions focused on strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic and trade cooperation, and enhancing collaboration in key sectors, including energy, transportation, sustainable development, and humanitarian initiatives.

Bayramov and Kallas also reviewed the regional situation and discussed the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.