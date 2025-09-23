Hungary’s leading agro university aims to establish footprint in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Hungary's largest agricultural university and research institute are interested in opening a branch in Azerbaijan, the country's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov said on the second day of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan's geographical location, logistical capabilities, and climatic conditions indicate the importance of paying attention to human capital and investment here.

"For example, Hungary's largest agricultural university and research institute are interested in opening a branch in Azerbaijan. This shows interest not only in investment, but also in investing in education.

Education and research activities are the basis for investment in value-added products in Azerbaijan, and the state will continue its support in this direction. We are working with local farmers, especially in Karabakh and East Zangezur. International investors are also interested in investing in the liberated territories in the fields of viticulture, food processing, and hazelnut growing," the minister emphasized.

