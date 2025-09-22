U.S., Kazakhstan eye joint investments in critical minerals

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. During a meeting with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the United States, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick emphasized the potential for deepening economic ties, particularly in the field of critical minerals, Trend reports.

“The potential for cooperation and strengthening our economies is a key factor in developing trade relations and opens broad prospects in critical minerals, where we could direct joint investments,” Lutnick said. “We are also very pleased that you chose Wabtec in the locomotive sector. This is an excellent foundation for our collaboration.”

The remarks come as part of a broader effort to expand bilateral economic cooperation. During his U.S. visit, President Tokayev signed a series of agreements with Wabtec, the American transportation technology leader, in Lutnick’s presence.

Wabtec has been instrumental in modernizing Kazakhstan’s railway sector, operating a locomotive assembly plant in Astana since 2009. The plant has produced over 600 locomotives for domestic use and export, achieving a 45% production localization rate, with total investments exceeding $230 million.