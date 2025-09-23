UK Export Finance joins hands with Azerbaijan for Public-Private development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. UK Export Finance has identified three key areas for the development of public-private partnerships (PPPs), a senior business development specialist at UK Export Finance, Christopher Allum said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku.

“The first is transport and logistics infrastructure. We are looking for projects that are financially sustainable, profitable, and long-term. These could be toll roads, railways, and airports. We already have experience with several deals in the railway sector,” he said.

According to the expert, the second area is green energy and decarbonization. The organization has experience working with offshore wind projects.

“The third area is healthcare and education. The UK has strong PPP models for hospitals and diagnostic centers (design, construction, operation) that can be applied in other countries,” he said.

Allum added that UK Export Finance recently completed its first deal in Azerbaijan with Silkway West Airlines for the supply of a flight simulator. “We hope that this deal will be the start of further growth in the market.”