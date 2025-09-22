Iran reports weekly sales volume at Mercantile Exchange
Sales on the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) rose slightly last week, with around 3.5 million tons of products traded for roughly $1.1 billion. Industrial goods, oil products, and export items all saw notable activity, reflecting ongoing demand and the exchange’s role in supporting market pricing.
