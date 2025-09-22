New memoranda of cooperation signed through Sea Breeze initiative in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Emin Agalarov, the owner and founder of Sea Breeze Resort, President of Agalarov Development, signed a number of important documents with representatives of several companies within the framework of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Trend reports.

The signed documents include the following:

Sea Breeze Resort and InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG)—Crowne Plaza— It's planned to implement services at the resort in accordance with Crowne Plaza standards. The memorandum was signed by Emin Agalarov and IHG’s Director of Development for the CIS, Türkiye, and Israel, Alexis Feuillat.

Sea Breeze Resort and Radisson Hotel Group – Radisson Blu – The memorandum will ensure the creation of high-level conference and leisure opportunities for guests. Emin Agalarov and Vice President of Business Development in Eastern Europe for Radisson Blu David Jenkins participated in the signing ceremony.

Sea Breeze Resort and Accor Group Rixos – Within the framework of the memorandum, Rixos hotel services will be introduced at the resort and will contribute to the development of luxury tourism in the region. The memorandum was signed by Emin Agalarov and Senior Development Manager for MEAIT and Rixos at Accor Group Ritvika Sethi.

Sea Breeze Resort and Digital Residence – The memorandum covers the strengthening of the resort’s digital infrastructure and the development of online reservation services. Emin Agalarov and Project Manager at Digital Residence Denis Rudnik participated in the signing ceremony.

Medical tourism and the Sea Breeze Health Valley project—The memorandum will ensure the development of medical tourism and the alignment of health services with international standards. The document was signed by CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid and Managing Director of Sea Breeze Health Valley Konstantin Grinfeld.

Strategic cooperation on healthcare investments and cluster development – The memorandum envisions increasing investments in the healthcare sector and the development of a cluster model. The memorandum was signed by Director General of the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund Yasin Jalilov and Konstantin Grinfeld.

Sea Breeze Resort, Sana Hospital Group and Don Agro International— The memorandum covers the integration of medical tourism, healthcare, and agriculture sectors, and the development of the Sea Breeze Health Valley project. The memorandum was signed by Konstantin Grinfeld, International Director of Sana Hospital Group, Sven Heininger and CEO of Don Agro International Marat Devlet-Kildeyev.