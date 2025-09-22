Azerbaijan tallies master plans of its cities, waiting for green light

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The master plans for 65 of the 79 cities have been updated in Azerbaijan so far, and plans for another 10 cities are in the approval phase, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

Guliyev noted that all cities and settlements in the country are governed by 20-year master plans, which are regularly updated to adapt to changing demands, new trends, and policy priorities.

According to him, these activities are done with the help of seasoned urban planning specialists from around the globe and are right in line with the cream of the crop in global best practices.

"A vivid example of our modern planning philosophy is the Baku Master Plan. This plan, which is currently in the stage of historical transformation, is based on the principles of human-centered development, sustainability, and resilience. One of the most important innovations of the Baku Master Plan is the adoption of a multi-center development model.

That is, instead of concentrating all activities in just one center, a network of interconnected centers and sub-centers is created in the capital—each with its own characteristics, infrastructure, and economic function.

Our urban planning approach is based on the main principles: ease of pedestrian movement and human-centered design, multimodality supported by integrated public transport systems, and the preservation of cultural heritage as a key element of urban identity," the official added.

