Georgian minister visits Azerbaijani diaspora committee (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov met with the Georgian Minister of Sports Shalva Gogoladze, who is visiting Azerbaijan, and the Georgian delegation, the committee's statement said, Trend reports.

The meeting featured a delegation including the deputy minister of sports of Georgia, the deputy chairman of the state committee on work with diaspora, and other officials from both sides.

The activities of Azerbaijanis living in Georgia, their contributions to various sectors of the country, as well as the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, future potential projects, new cooperation mechanisms, and partnership opportunities were discussed.

Warmly welcoming the guests, Muradov drew attention to the friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries and spoke in detail about the projects implemented in foreign countries in accordance with the strategic priorities set by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, including Azerbaijan Houses, Coordination Councils, and weekend schools.

He noted that currently there are nine centers in Georgia, including Azerbaijan Houses.

The centers operating in Tbilisi, Bolnisi, Gardabani, Lagodekhi, Rustavi, Marneuli, Sagarejo, Dmanisi, and Sadakhli have opened weekend schools, Azerbaijani and Georgian language courses, sports, and a number of other courses, and at the same time provide legal assistance to Azerbaijanis living abroad.

Currently, the number of people attending the courses in the centers exceeds 900, and 300 of them participate in courses in various sports.

Various events are organized in the centers, including the celebration of important days of both countries, and this year, more than 100 young Azerbaijanis were admitted to prestigious higher education institutions in Georgia.

Today, 31 Azerbaijani Houses operate in 20 countries of the world.

The projects implemented in Georgia, especially preparatory courses for secondary and higher education, as well as sports courses, play a special role in boosting the educational opportunities of Azerbaijanis and their legal knowledge and developing their skills in the fields of sports and high technologies.

The meeting also noted that Azerbaijani youth living in Georgia show great interest in sports and have repeatedly won various competitions.

Gogoladze expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and expressed the need to continue the committee's projects aimed at Azerbaijanis in the future.

The minister said that Azerbaijanis living in Georgia constitute a significant part of the country's population, protect the country's interests, and bring victories to Georgia in various fields.

He also expressed confidence in the successful continuation of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Positive views were expressed at the meeting regarding the integration of Azerbaijanis living in Georgia into society and their in-depth study of the Georgian language, and gratitude was expressed to the Azerbaijani state for the attention and care shown to Georgians living in Azerbaijan.

