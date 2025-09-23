Kazakhstan weighs lifting lid on light distillate exports

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 23. The Kazakh Ministry of Energy has proposed temporarily lifting the ban on rail exports of light distillates, submitting a draft order for public discussion, Trend reports via the country's ministry.

The measure is planned for one month and is intended to address the accumulation of products in the tanks of the country’s mini-refineries.

The export restrictions were originally introduced in March 2025 to prevent Kazakh gasoline from being exported under the guise of “cover goods.” Currently, Kazakhstan has 22 mini-refineries equipped only with primary processing units, producing semi-finished petroleum products.