Carlsberg recaps its investments in Azerbaijan over past 15 years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Carlsberg has invested more than 101 million manat ($59.4 million) in Azerbaijan's production equipment, supply chain, and overall beer market during the past 15 years, Managing Director of Carlsberg Azerbaijan Alius Antulis said on the second day of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, as a result of this investment, more than 250 direct jobs have been created at the brewery, and more than 3,000 people are employed in related industries.

"Our main focus has always been on local production of barley and malt. By 2021, Azerbaijan has completely transformed from an importer of barley to a local producer of high-quality raw materials. In 2021, Carlsberg signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Economy, committing to invest in production and industrial development, including the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) program.

As part of this agreement, Carlsberg promised to invest 25 million manat ($14.7 million), and we are proud that this promise was fulfilled a year earlier in 2024.

"The new memorandum, covering the period from 2025 through 2029, provides for an additional investment of 30 million manat ($17.6 million). In this context, supporting local barley and malt production is one of the main goals," the company official noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel