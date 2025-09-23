Equinor begins production at Askeladd Vest to sustain Hammerfest LNG

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Equinor has begun production from the Askeladd Vest subsea field in the Barents Sea, strengthening long-term gas deliveries from Norway’s Hammerfest LNG plant at Melkøya, Trend reports.

Askeladd Vest, which consists of two wells tied back to the Askeladd field launched in 2022, is expected to provide around 15 billion standard cubic metres of gas. The investment totals just over NOK 3 billion.

“Askeladd Vest is an important step in the development of the Snøhvit field and will help maintain full production at Hammerfest LNG until the Snøhvit Future project comes on stream in 2028,” said Grete B. Haaland, Equinor’s senior vice president for Exploration and Production North.

Hammerfest LNG remains the only facility in Northern Europe producing and exporting liquefied natural gas. It processes about 6.5 billion cubic metres of gas annually, equal to around five per cent of Norway’s gas exports and two per cent of EU demand.

Equinor highlighted that the project was delivered on time with strong safety results and has provided significant contracts to the Norwegian supply industry.

The Snøhvit partnership includes Equinor Energy (36.79%, operator), Petoro (30%), TotalEnergies (18.4%), Vår Energi (12%), and Harbour Energy (2.81%).