The scope of issues on our bilateral agenda with Saudi Arabia is expanding day by day - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The scope of issues on our bilateral agenda is currently expanding day by day and being enriched with new content, said President Ilham Aliyev as he sent a congratulatory letter to His Majesty Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – the Proclamation of the Kingdom, Trend reports.

“We express our determination to continue our mutual activities to further deepen our cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, industry, investment, alternative and renewable energy, green transition, and other areas,” the President of Azerbaijan added.