Iran, IAEA stress cooperation to resolve nuclear issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Iran calls on all parties to act responsibly regarding our nuclear program, said Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during a meeting in New York with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Araghchi emphasized that Iran is committed to resolving nuclear program issues responsibly and in good faith. He added that progress can be made if other parties stop applying pressure on Iran.

Grossi welcomed Iran’s constructive engagement with the agency, particularly in light of the Cairo agreement, and stressed the importance of all sides using diplomatic channels to prevent further tensions.