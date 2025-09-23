Oppenheimer, Uzbekistan discuss expansion of private sector financing

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 23. Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Robert Lowenthal, President and CEO of Oppenheimer Holdings, as part of the country’s ongoing engagement with global financial partners, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties recognized Oppenheimer’s contribution to private sector development and the issuance of Eurobonds in Uzbekistan.

The sides also reviewed plans to further expand private sector financing programs.

Oppenheimer, an independent U.S. investment bank, provides investment banking, financial advisory, capital markets, and asset management services worldwide.