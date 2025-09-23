Azerbaijan rolls out red carpet for investors to cast health spots and havens in its Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Areas have been allocated in Azerbaijan's Shusha city for investors to develop health and resort-type facilities, Aydin Karimov, special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district, said at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, Trend reports.

"Museums and various facilities are also operating in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, and this process will continue in the coming years. This serves to attract both tourists and visitors," he explained.

According to him, tourists will not only stay in Shusha; the creation of good health and recreation centers and resort-type facilities will allow them to spend more time in the city.

"For this, certain areas have already been allocated in our master plan for investors to develop health and resort-type facilities. Currently, relevant feasibility studies are being conducted together with international consultants to help investors more easily assess the opportunities. In parallel, it is planned to improve the level of hospitality services. One of the main goals is to have internationally recognized brands start operating in Shusha and the surrounding areas," he noted.

Regarding the healthcare infrastructure, the official noted that the required conventional medical facilities are also envisaged within the framework of the state program.

"With the support of the Ministry of Health, the Shusha Healthcare Center has already been put into operation. This center provides both traditional healthcare services and, together with private partners, creates opportunities for the implementation of sanatorium and rehabilitation programs. Post-surgical rehabilitation, physiotherapy, and other specialized medical services are possible here.

At the same time, this center will also create conditions for the implementation of a biological business model. Because there are famous mineral water resources near Shusha, and the government's plan is to bring these waters to the city. Work is currently underway on this process, and it is expected to be implemented in the near future.

As a result, the benefit and goal of all these steps are aimed at citizens and users. People will have the opportunity to enjoy both seaside recreation and professional medical services. If mountain resorts and health centers are included in their packages, this will only benefit them.

In today's world, it is impossible to work alone. The main trend here is cooperation. The public health system, the private health sector, research centers, and educational institutions must work together. This requires synergy and mutual cooperation. In the context of Azerbaijan, it is of great importance that remote regions, especially, benefit from high-level medical services," Karimov emphasized.

