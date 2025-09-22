Kazakhstan's Tokayev meets U.S. Chamber CEO to discuss joint economic projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 22. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Suzanne Clark, President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, to discuss long-term cooperation aimed at increasing bilateral trade, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Tokayev welcomed the outcomes of the recent high-level U.S. trade and investment mission to Kazakhstan, emphasizing the country’s role as a key partner of the United States in Central Asia. He also highlighted his recent discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and leadership of major American companies.

Clark underscored the significant potential for further economic collaboration, and the parties explored opportunities for joint projects across various sectors of the economy.

The meeting reflected both sides’ commitment to strengthening trade ties and fostering sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships.