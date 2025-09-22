NIOC official paints stance of sanctioned Iran towards crude oil exports
Despite sanctions and external pressures, Iran continues to export crude oil steadily, with production reaching around 3.2 million barrels per day in August, though down sharply from the previous month. The country maintains operations across dozens of active oil and gas fields, leveraging its resources to support the domestic economy.
