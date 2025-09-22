EU pledges continued support for Azerbaijan’s mine-affected areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The European Union will continue supporting mine-affected areas in Azerbaijan, the European Commission announced following EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos’ visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports.

During her visit, Commissioner Kos reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to peace, stability, and economic development in the South Caucasus, emphasizing support for the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process. She highlighted the EU’s role in fostering regional connectivity through trade routes, infrastructure projects, and people-to-people links.

In Azerbaijan, Kos agreed to establish a High-Level Economic Working Group to enhance EU-Azerbaijan economic cooperation and attract investments under the Global Gateway initiative. She also confirmed continued EU support for humanitarian demining, with the EU and its member states providing up to 23 million euros through a Team Europe Initiative.

“The announcements during my visit put concrete resources behind this vision, turning recent diplomatic progress into tangible results for the whole region,” Kos said.