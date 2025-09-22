Azerbaijan, IFC ink deal to strengthen public-private co-op capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Azerbaijan and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have signed an agreement on "Cooperation on capacity building in the field of public-private partnerships (PPP)", Trend reports.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, and IFC's Regional Manager for Europe, Thomas Lubeck, at a ceremony held within the framework of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku.

The document envisages the exchange of knowledge and experience between the parties within the framework of PPP operational advisory services.