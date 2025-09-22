Azerbaijan reveals impressive project values from First Day of Int'l Investment Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The total value of the documents and projects signed on the first day of the forum is more than $5.5 billion, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov told reporters on the sidelines of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister emphasized that, judging by the number and quality of participants at today's forum, as well as the composition of representatives from the public sector and corporations, it is possible to assess the level of interest in doing business in Azerbaijan and with it.

"This is no coincidence. Because, from a political point of view, the forum is held under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, and on the other hand, it testifies to the growing geo-economic role of Azerbaijan," the minister noted.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude to all our partners in organizing this forum. This event will become a tradition. It is planned to be held in Azerbaijan every September. Geographically, we also strive to make it a traditional event focused on both the country's economy and economic cooperation in our region. The minister also drew attention to several important documents signed on the first day of the forum: "Among them, we would like to highlight a real estate project being implemented by investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Baku. This is a project with an investment value of several billion dollars. In addition, I would like to mention the documents signed with an investment company representing Saudi Arabia on the creation of the first seawater desalination plant in our country and, if my memory serves me correctly, in our region."

Jabbarov emphasized that the total value of documents and projects signed on the first day of the forum alone amounted to more than $5.5 billion.

“Tomorrow, on the second day of the forum, several other important documents will be signed. They will also cover economic and investment projects implemented by companies from the country, both in Azerbaijan and abroad,” he concluded.