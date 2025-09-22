Azerbaijan, UAE ink several agreements to strengthen strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed a series of important agreements as part of their ongoing cooperation, Trend reports.

During the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, and Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Modon, signed a cooperation agreement on the development of the “City Within a City” concept. The signing was witnessed by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and UAE Minister of Investment Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi.

Speaking at the event, Minister Jabbarov, Zaur Mikayilov, Chairman of the State Agency for Water Resources, and Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power, emphasized the significance of this partnership.

Subsequently, the parties signed a public-private partnership (PPP) agreement for the design, construction, financing, operation, and technical management of a Caspian Sea desalination plant. The agreement was signed by Mikayilov and Arcelli.

In addition, an agreement was signed for the purchase of treated water. The agreement was signed by Mikayilov, Tahir Khalilov, Chairman of the Board of the United Water Supply Services of Large Cities, and Arcelli.

Another key document on land lease was signed by Jabbarov, Seymur Adigozalov, Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Development of Economic Zones, and Arcelli.

Finally, a state guarantee agreement was signed by Finance Minister Sahil Babayev and Arcelli.

The signing of these agreements marks a new stage in the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE.

