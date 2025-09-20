Azerbaijan's Formula 1qualifying session starts to set drivers' positions for main race

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Formula 1 qualifying session has started on the second day of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Trend reports.

The race features 10 teams and 20 drivers.

The qualifying session will determine the drivers' positions in the main race.

To note, UK pilot Lando Norris of the McLaren team won in the first and third practice sessions of Formula 1, and UK Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari - in the second practice session.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 21.

