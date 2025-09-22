Baku hosts first Azerbaijan International Investment Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2025) is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

Organized by AZPROMO in strategic partnership with Europe House - Ambrosetti (TEHA), and with informational and organizational support from Euronews and Sea Breeze, the forum will bring together representatives of government agencies, business leaders, and international investors on September 22-23.

The forum provides a unique platform for exploring investment opportunities in countries located at the strategic crossroads of East and West, as well as for shaping the future of global trade and sustainable supply chains. Participants will gain valuable insights into new paradigms of global competitiveness, as well as establish high-level contacts, conclude strategic agreements, and form new partnerships.

The event program includes plenary sessions, institutional and panel sessions, thematic discussions, and an exhibition dedicated to investment opportunities and the potential of our country. During the two-day forum, issues of regional cooperation and investment prospects in the fields of energy, transport, industry, agriculture, digital development, healthcare, and real estate will be discussed.