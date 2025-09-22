Kyrgyzstan's president to participate in 80th anniversary session of UNGA

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 22. On September 22-25, Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov will participate in the 80th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

Sagynbek Abdumutalyp, Head of the Presidential Executive Office’s Foreign Policy Department, informed that Japarov will participate in both the general debate of the UN General Assembly and the open debate "Artificial Intelligence: International Security and Peace" of the UN Security Council as well as the special event on climate change.

Also the bilateral meetings between the Kyrgyz president and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and several heads of state are scheduled.